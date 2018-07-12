A healthy smile is more important than a perfect smile

Dr. Glenn Takaki, DDS explains why a healthy smile is a beautiful smile.

When you see a dentist for the first time, we ask you what you love about your smile.

We don’t ask that question to tell you how your smile should look, but to help you understand what’s best for your oral health.

A healthy smile is a beautiful smile that will last a lifetime. The happier you are about your smile, the more likely you are to practice better oral health care habits.

If your smile continues to shine bright, then you’d want to keep it that way by maintaining it.

Making your oral health a priority will pay off. Your teeth will be strong and in the long run, you will be able to continue to eat whatever you want.

Most importantly, having a healthy smile helps a healthy heart. Having poor oral hygiene can lead to more serious issues, like having cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia, and low birth weights.

