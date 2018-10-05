Breaking News
Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

Biggest mistake home buyers make

T2K Paradise Home Mortgage

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

When buying a home there are two methods you have up front which will decide how smooth the process will go for you and everyone involved. In addition, it will greatly effect the likelihood of your offer being accepted by the seller of your favorite home.

The most common option is a “pre-qualification” as this is what most banks offer. Unfortunately, getting a pre-qualification is just the loan officer’s best guess on what you qualify for, as no documentation is reviewed, so there are no guarantees

This is THE BIGGEST MISTAKE homebuyers make! The best method is getting a fully underwritten pre-approval from a local mortgage broker as your credit, income and asset documentation is reviewed and approved up front versus after you’re under contract. 

Sellers will know your offer is solid, like a cash offer, as you’ve taken the extra step up front to have your loan pre-approved, which gives you the advantage in this highly competitive market!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations"

Petblock Paina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petblock Paina"

Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr."

New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum"

CrimeStoppers 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "CrimeStoppers 8/28"

Mariott says goodbye to small plastic bottles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mariott says goodbye to small plastic bottles"
More Local News

Trending Stories