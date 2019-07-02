Skip to content
KHON2
Honolulu
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
Way 2 Go
Top Stories
Woman, 48, rescued at Hanauma Bay
Top Stories
Multi-Year Agreement Covers Nexstar-Owned Local Stations in 97 Markets Across DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse Platforms
Take2: Taking a bite at Pita Pit
Magic Sands Beach and Kahaluu Beach Parks in Kona are closed due shark sighting
Recall: Glass cooktops with touch controls can turn on by themselves
Live News
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Explore Hawaii Island
In Sickness and In Health
Run on Dunkin
Exploring with Aloha
In the Biz
Go the Distance
Smile808
Island Slipper
Saving Lives with CPR and AEDs
Keiki Corner
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Savvy Shopper
Keiki O Ka Aina
Whats Poppin
Renovating Retirement
Healthy and Delicious
Community
Contests
Community Calendar
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Mixed Plate
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Your PRIMARY Focus
CW
More
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Live Traffic
Search
Search
Search
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Scenes: What is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule?
WATCH: First look at the Mel Robbins Show
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
The Mel Robbins Show: Meet Mel
Video Center
Take2:Taking a bite at Pita Pit
Video
Punchbowl Holy Ghost church in need of repairs
Video
UPDATE: 4 of 10 whales beached on Sugar Beach in Kihei dead
Video
Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations
Video
Petblock Paina
Video
Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus
Video
More Local News
Contests
Envy You Sweepstakes
More Contests
Trending Stories
Marshal: Murder suspects faked medical emergency to escape
UPDATE: 4 of 10 whales beached on Sugar Beach in Kihei dead
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Dorian forecast to hit Florida as Cat 4
Forever 21 preparing for potential bankruptcy
Man arrested after a violent burglary in the University area
Follow The Mel Robbins Show on Facebook
KHON2 News
Living808