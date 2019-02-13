Wendy Oshiro is an educator and reverse mortgage specialist. After 16 years of teaching, she entered the reverse mortgage industry shortly after both of her parents lost their independence.



Believing the myths about reverse mortgages, she opted instead to sell her parents’ home to pay for long term care and ended their hope of ever returning home. Subsequently discovering the truth about the benefits, features, costs and implications of the reverse mortgage program she realized it could have helped her parents stay at home.



ow she’s on a mission to educate seniors and families about their options in retirement so they might make informed decisions based on the facts.