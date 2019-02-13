Martha Khlopin is a graduate of New York University, and has been a licensed General Agent and Registered Planner since 1995.



She hosts a weekly radio show, “A Medicare Moment with Martha,” and co-produces a weekly program on community television by the same name. Martha also writes for Generations Magazine and conducts quarterly Medicare pre-retirement workshops for several companies and non-profit groups throughout the islands. She is also founder of the annual Ms. Medicare. “Age of Elegance” Pageant launches in 2014.



Prior to transitioning to the health care industry, Martha worked as an Assistant Vice President for Bishop Trust Company, and as a Trust Office with First Hawaiian Bank. She is also a former Vice President with Morgan Stanley/Dean Witter Reynolds in Manhattan.



arth is currently on the board of the Hawaii Pacific Gerontological Society, the American Business Women’s Association and the Family Education Training Center.