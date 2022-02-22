Will The Eddie go in 2022?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is on yellow alert as of Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The holding period is between December 1, 2021 through February 29, 2022.

The surfing contest is held to honor Eddie Aikau who was known for being a waterman brave enough to ride 30 feet waves when no one else would go out.

He was on the 1976 Hokulea voyage. The canoe capsized during stormy weather, and he paddled out for help. He was never seen again. The Hokulea was rescued by the Coast Guard.

The National Weather Service reports a Friday swell is expected to be 25 to 35 feet.

There are 55 surfers, and alternates awaiting the surf contest.