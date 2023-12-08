HONOLULU (KHON2) — In January, the 38th Eddi Aikau Big Wave Invitational brought some big things for locals and fans around the world.

A local boy, Luke Shepardson, won the title, bringing tremendous amounts of pride and joy.

Also, for the first time ever, the 38th Eddie invited female big wave surfers to participate.

The Aikau family has announced that the Opening Ceremony for the 39th Eddie is taking place on Friday, Dec. 8.

But with such anticipation, what does it take for the Eddie to take place?

For the Eddie, it’s all about the waves; so, it makes predicting the dates that it will take place rather difficult.

In order to prepare for the inevitability of a last-minute decision to officially run the Eddie, the family created a three-month waiting period each winter.

The Aikau family are looking for a minimum sustained wave height of 20-feet measured in Hawaiian size, meaning the front of the wave. That’s 40-foot waves for those outside the Hawaii wave measuring system.

As you probably guessed, 20-foot waves are not all that common. This is one of the reasons the Eddie is incredibly prestigious.

You’re probably asking yourself why the family requires such large waves for competition to take place.

It’s because of the Eddie was created to memorialize the life and legacy of Hawaii’s most famous waterman, Eddie Aikau.

In 1967, Eddie rode the largest waves ever recorded on O’ahu’s North Shore. This cemented him in the echelon of legends.

Then in 1968, Eddie was the first person to become employed as a lifeguard on the North Shore. He was the only lifeguard for all of the North Shore beaches. During his stint as a lifeguard, he saved over 500 people from the massive waves that slam onto the beaches of O’ahu’s North Shore.

Eddie went on to became Lifeguard of the Year in 1971 due to his amazing feats and fearlessness. He then went on to win the Duke Kahanamoku Invitational Surfing Championship in 1977.

He was lost at sea in 1978 when he joined the maiden voyage of the Hōkūle’a.

On March 16, 1978, the Hōkūle’a left Magic Island on O’ahu bound for Tahiti. The following day, the canoe developed a leak in its hull. The crew was approximately 12 miles off the coast of Moloka’i at the time.

The canoe capsized.; and in order to save his crew, Eddie volunteered to paddle his surfboard to Lana’i to bring rescue crews back.

Unfortunately, once Eddie left his crew, he was never seen again. He had taken off his lifejacket to make paddling his surfboard easier.

Records show that the search for Eddie was the largest air-sea search in Hawai’i’s history., but Eddie’s body was never recovered. This was a major blow to the heart of local surfers.

One can imagine the devastation experienced by those who knew and loved Eddie the most. As the years have passed, the legend of Eddie has lived on in the hearts and minds of local surfers who strive to become dubbed a waterman/waterwoman.