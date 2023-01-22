The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational became official on Saturday morning, marking the first time the event has occurred since Feb. 25, 2016.

Eight surfers have entered the water to begin the competition, starting with defending champion John John Florence.

The event can be streamed live on the KHON2 website from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as on television via KHII.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

A total of 40 surfers will compete.

Women will also be in this year’s field as non-alternates for the first time.