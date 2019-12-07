The Eddie — Kelly Slater interview

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

KHON2 talked with Kelly Slater, winner of the 2002 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. Watch the interview above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story