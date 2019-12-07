The Eddie — Clyde Aikau interview

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

KHON2 talked with Clyde Aikau, brother of the contest’s namesake and winner of the 1986 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. Watch the interview above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story