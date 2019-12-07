The Eddie — Clyde Aikau interview Local News by: web staff Posted: Dec 6, 2019 / 02:42 PM HST / Updated: Dec 6, 2019 / 02:42 PM HST KHON2 talked with Clyde Aikau, brother of the contest’s namesake and winner of the 1986 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. Watch the interview above. The Eddie — Clyde Aikau interview Show Support for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle Events The Eddie — Bruce Irons interview Island Slipper: Mokulua Collection Senate leaders looking ahead to possible impeachment trial