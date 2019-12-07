The Eddie — Bruce Irons interview

On December 6th, 1927, Patsy Mink was born. The Maui High School graduate was a barrier-breaking politician, becoming the first non-white woman elected to congress, and the first Asian-American presidential candidate. She died of pneumonia in 2002 at the age of 74.

Mink was born in Paia, Maui when Hawaii was a U.S. territory. Her grandparents immigrated from Japan to Hawaii to work on a sugarcane plantation, making Mink a Sansei (third-generation) Japanese-American. Her father was the first Japanese-American to graduate from UH.