The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational watch continues.

The contest was recently called off after a yellow alert due timing on the swell arrival. However, contest directors say there may be another promising storm rolling through.

In order for The Eddie to run, waves must reach heights of 20 feet Hawaiian style.

Contest Director Liam McNamara says there are a few solid swells on the map. His team is monitoring a swell that’s about 8 to 10 days out.

“The last swell that we had was a little too in the westerly angle, so the one thing more positive about this swell is the fact that the swell is not as west which is better for Waimea which doesn’t get blocked by Kauai,” said McNamara

McNamara and his team will monitor the conditions over the weekend. He says by Monday they should have a better outlook on the swell’s direction and size.