The bay does not call the day: The Eddie holding period ends Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s another year without a successful run for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The three month window for the contest ends on Saturday.

Surfers and fans will have to wait another year for one of the world’s most prestigious big wave surf competitions.

“We did have a couple swells, we went yellow at one point there was maybe three swells close enough to take a look and possibly have a chance to run the event,” said Liam McNamara, contest director.

The bay did not call the day but nonetheless, it was a memorable and historic holding period.

“The Aikau ohana decided to add women which was great, giving a little more opportunity to the women and having the legends division you know paying tribute to the guys who paved the way for the younger generation.”

The holding period may be near an end, but the work does not stop here for event organizers.

“This event it never really stops as far as planning as far as sponsors, waiting periods and permits and invitees and everything to do with the event. So obviously we’re out of the waiting period so we get to relax a little bit but we will already start to plan next year’s event.

The last time the contest ran was 2016 with John John Florence taking the title.

The Eddie has had a history of going every four years.

McNamara is hopeful that they’ll have a successful run this coming year.