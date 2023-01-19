WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational got the green light once again, as Clyde Aikau announced on KHON’s Wake Up 2Day Thursday morning.

It was just last week that we got the green light for The Eddie but it was quickly called off due to wind and surf conditions. In order to run The Eddie, wave heights need to reach 20 feet consistently. This time around contest organizers are confident that The Eddie will go on Sunday.

Now preparations are underway for one of the world’s most prestigious big wave surf competitions.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a system expected to produce giant surf of 35 to 45 feet.

“All the indications of the direction of the swell is fantastic. We have a westerly swell coming in and pushing right through Waimea Bay,” said Clyde Aikau, contest director and brother of Eddie Aikau.

“They’re comparing a lot of this swell to 2009 to 2002. When they start to compare swells to previous Eddie events that definitely brings us confidence that we feel that we have a good chance to run this thing,” said Liam McNamara, contest director.

Eddie invitees are ready to surf in the world’s most prestigious big wave competition and honor legendary waterman Eddie Aikau.

“It’s a contest that’s been part of my life ever since I was a child. My dad was one of the creators. In fact, one of the founders of the event. So, being part of this and having a chance to win it one day would mean the world to me,” said Makua Rothman.

Ocean Safety will have three representatives in the contest.

“We’re excited to represent Ocean Safety. As an alternate myself, you just wait for your green light and I couldn’t be more ready,” said Joey Cadiz, Ocean Safety officer.

Ocean Safety will have mobile units and extended coverage on Sunday. They ask that all spectators listen to warnings given by lifeguards.

“The water will be coming up to the road almost in some areas. There’s been, in the past, the river we have back here, the water rushes and if people are crossing and not looking they can be swept into the river,” said Cadiz.

With just a few days to go, setup is happening quickly–scaffolding will be setup Saturday, safety barriers and extra bathrooms will also be installed.

The bay will call the day Sunday and organizers are ready to roll with any changes mother nature has in store.

“Sunday morning, when we all show up at dawn, before dawn for me, that’s when we’ll open up our eyes real big and see what kind of surprise we have waiting for us,” said McNamara.

The competition is set to begin at 8 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Sunday. If you don’t want to brave the traffic, the competition will air on KHII and live stream here on KHON2.com.