WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Bay will call the day but it looks promising as sets have picked up after a fairly quiet day on Saturday.

“The buoys are rocking right now. We’re definitely going to see, at minimum, 20 foot Waimea sets and potentially even 50+ foot faces,” said Ocean Safety lifeguard and Eddie alternate, Joey Cadiz.

The requirement to hold The Eddie is wave heights that consistently reach 20 feet. This is what makes the event so rare. The event on Sunday will be only the 10th time the event has been held.

Denton Miyamura won the first edition of The Eddie in Jan. 3, 1985, while a 23-year-old John John Florence won the event when it was last held on Feb. 25, 2016.

Parking was full as of 6 a.m. and spectators were seen crowding Kamehameha Highway, with lots of people sleeping and camping out along the highway. HPD was seen towing cars along the street leading up to Waimea Bay.

Despite sleeping outside of Waimea Bay, a spectator shares some aloha the morning of The Eddie on Jan. 22, 2022

Waves have already been sweeping in toward the lifeguard tower, washing out people’s belongings. Ocean Safety reminds spectators to not run after their things, if they do get swept away. There are dangerous conditions with these large swells and people could get seriously hurt.

The first heat starts at 8 a.m. and will air on KHII, channel 5 and streaming on KHON2.com.