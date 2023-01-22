HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you didn’t camp out, sit in traffic or watch KHON’s Surfline live stream, don’t worry. KHON2 rounded up some of the rides that drew oohs and ahhs from the crowd at the North Shore’s Waimea Bay.

Sunday’s run of The Eddie brought out some of the best big wave riders in the world, including history maker, Andrea Moller.

Moller was the first woman to ride a wave in The Eddie–making history for the women who ride mountains.

From Pete Mel to Zeke Lau to Kealii Mamala, there were many larger than life rides.

Here is the full list of invitees:

Aaron Gold

Andrea Moller

Billy Kemper

Eli Olson

Emily Erickson

Ezekiel Lau

Grant Baker

Greg Long

Ian Walsh

Jake Maki

Jamie O’Brien

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Josh Moniz

Justine Dupont

Kai Lenny

Keala Kennelly

Keali’i Mamala

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Kohl Christensen

Landon McNamara

Lucas Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makani Adric

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Michael Ho

Nathan Florence

Nathan Fletcher

Nic von Rupp

Paige Alms

Peter Mel

Ramon Navarro

Ross Clarke-Jones

Shane Dorian

Taio Shipman

Tikanui Smith

Tyler Larronde