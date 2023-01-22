HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you didn’t camp out, sit in traffic or watch KHON’s Surfline live stream, don’t worry. KHON2 rounded up some of the rides that drew oohs and ahhs from the crowd at the North Shore’s Waimea Bay.
Sunday’s run of The Eddie brought out some of the best big wave riders in the world, including history maker, Andrea Moller.
Moller was the first woman to ride a wave in The Eddie–making history for the women who ride mountains.
From Pete Mel to Zeke Lau to Kealii Mamala, there were many larger than life rides.
Be sure to visit Surfline’s YouTube page for all things surf: the science behind the waves, full coverage of surf events and even how to perfect your surf stance.
Here is the full list of invitees:
Aaron Gold
Andrea Moller
Billy Kemper
Eli Olson
Emily Erickson
Ezekiel Lau
Grant Baker
Greg Long
Ian Walsh
Jake Maki
Jamie O’Brien
Jamie Mitchell
John John Florence
Josh Moniz
Justine Dupont
Kai Lenny
Keala Kennelly
Keali’i Mamala
Kelly Slater
Koa Rothman
Kohl Christensen
Landon McNamara
Lucas Chianca
Luke Shepardson
Makani Adric
Makuakai Rothman
Mark Healey
Mason Ho
Michael Ho
Nathan Florence
Nathan Fletcher
Nic von Rupp
Paige Alms
Peter Mel
Ramon Navarro
Ross Clarke-Jones
Shane Dorian
Taio Shipman
Tikanui Smith
Tyler Larronde