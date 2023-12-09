Although modern surfing legend Kelly Slater was unable to be at the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational opening ceremony in person on Friday, he was able to leave behind a message and paid tribute to names such as Brock Little, as well as Duke Kahanamoku and Aikau himself.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“Thirty-plus years of invites to the Eddie has been a huge honor,” Slater said in a statement. “Waimea has been instrumental in all our lives with Brock Little inspiring us as young kids and testing our convictions in wanting to surf big waves and formed us into men.

“Eddie (Aikau) and Duke (Kahanamoku) stand out as two of the most important figures in the history of surfing and Hawaii. For so many of us, this is more than a celebration of our culture and community than a competition. You can feel the spirit in everyone when the bay calls the day. The Eddie stands out as the original big wave challenge, an event the whole state of Hawaii and the surfing world looks forward to every winter season. Fingers crossed, the Eddie event will run in the 2023-2024 season.

The 2023-2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational Surf Contest will have a waiting period of Dec. 14 through March 12, 2024.