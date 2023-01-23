HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational on Sunday morning, was the first time the event has occurred since Feb. 25, 2016.

Shepardson, a 27-year-old North Shore native, won with 89 points out of a possible 90.

Eight surfers entered the water to begin the competition on Sunday, starting with 2016 champion John John Florence, who finished as the runner-up.

Thousands of people from all over came to watch The Eddie live, staying for the exciting event.

A total of 40 surfers competed. Women were also in this year’s field as non-alternates for the first time.

