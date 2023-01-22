When Brazil’s Andrea Moller took to the water at Waimea Bay on Sunday morning at the Eddie Aikai Big Wave Invitational, history was made.

As part of the first heat, Moller became the first female to ever participate in The Eddie.

“Goosebumps just to be the first woman to surf a wave out there,” Moller said. “I think it just really brings back all the efforts that us women surfers put out there. To be recognized, to prove that it’s possible that we’re athletes, we want to do this. We have the passion for big wave surfing just like the guys do.”

Although Kauai’s Keala Kennelly was invited in 2016, the 2017 Eddie did not come to fruition.

Moller was one of six women to participate in the field of 40 on Sunday, a part of a select group that will go down as trail-blazers for the women who come after them.

“Thank you, Aikau family, for inviting the women and to all the girls out there, just never give up, you know? Just follow your dreams,” Moller said. “Do it for the right reasons. Train hard, work hard, and your dreams will come. The success will come naturally to you and enjoy the journey.”