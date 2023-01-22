Luke Shepardson winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational on Sunday (Photo by KHON2’s Elizabeth Ufi)

Despite money not being a motivational factor to surfers hoping to compete in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, a total of $45,500 in prize money was distributed following Sunday’s event.

Luke Shephardson, the winner of The Eddie on Sunday, won $10,000 in prize money as well as 350,000 Hawaiian miles, though it is likely he will now go on to earn more money in endorsements.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

John John Florence, the winner of the event in 2016 and Sunday’s runner-up, earned $8,000. Prize money for The Eddie varies every event, as Florence won $75,000 in 2016.

The rest of Sunday’s prize payouts are below:

Mark Healey, third place: $5,000

Billy Kemper, fourth place: $3,000

Kai Lenny, fifth place: $1,000 and 150,000 Hawaiian miles

Zeke Lau, sixth place: $1,000 and 250,000 Hawaiian miles for winning Best Wave of the Day

Landon McNamara, seventh place: $1,000

Keali’i Malama, eighth place: $1,000

The rest of the field, which placed from ninth to 40th, earned $500 each.