HONOLULU (KHON2) — Your world is on the verge of some incredibly dramatic changes. A Dutch company, Holoconnects, has debuted what they are calling a “Holobox” hologram imaging system.

They believe that this technology is going to revolutionize how humans interact with one another and how we maintain relationships.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, for friends and family and even work gigs that are hundreds and thousands of miles apart, there will be a system that allows you to be in the presence of each other without needing to take a flight to go there yourself.

“We thrive on pushing the boundaries of innovation, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary,” said André Smith who is the founder and CEO of Holoconnects. “We believe our technology will profoundly impact all industry sectors and contribute to a more sustainable, fossil-free world, as speakers can be live beamed to any Holobox location, reducing CO2 emissions caused by air travel. CES provides an excellent platform for us to connect with the world’s leading innovators and showcase the limitless possibilities of holograms.”

The hologramming system comes in three versions: the Holobox, the Modular Holobox and the Holobox Mini at CES 2024.

“Holoconnects’ Holobox and Holobox Mini provide a 3D holographic visualization of a person, product or logo, transforming communication by creating immersive and interactive experiences that deliver unparalleled engagement and impact,” said a spokesperson for Holoconnects.

The technology is available in black, white or a custom design. The Holobox and Holobox Mini are ‘plug and play’ systems that are especially user-friendly. Best of all, both products require only electricity and the internet to bring holograms to your location.

Some of the ways this technology is going to revolutionize our lives will be seen in hospitality, telehealth, education, events, retail and advertising.

These holograms provide:

High-Quality Holographic Display: The Holobox features an 86-inch transparent LCD screen, ensuring life-size and realistic holographic projections. It’s designed with anti-glare glass to minimize reflections and ensure the best viewing experience​​​​. Sound System: It includes nearly concealed built-in HiFi speakers for high-quality sound, enhancing the immersive experience of the holograms​​. Interactive Technology: The Holobox supports 20-point IR Multitouch, allowing users to interact with the holograms using an advanced touch system. It also includes extended ports like HDMI, USB, and LAN for connectivity​​. Content Creation and Broadcasting: Holoconnects provides facilities for recording content specifically for the Holobox, using white screens, studio lights, and video cameras. This setup is suitable for creating both live and pre-recorded holographic content, which can include personal messages, product displays, and educational materials. The system also supports a 4K live connection for broadcasting directly from a recording station to a local Holobox​​. Broad Industry Applications: Hospitality: Enhancing guest experiences by providing concierge services or acting as a virtual tour guide.

Telehealth: For remote medical consultations and patient assessments.

Education: Providing interactive and immersive learning experiences.

Retail: Engaging customers with interactive product displays and advertisements​​​​. Adoption by Major Organizations: The technology has already been embraced by organizations like UNICEF, the United Nations, and various corporate giants like Nike, Vodafone, and BMW for diverse applications​​. Connect with friends and family: This new technology has the potential to connect families that are hundreds and thousands of miles apart. Can’t travel because a volcano eruption has disrupted air travel? It won’t matter with a hologram imaging system.

You can click here for more information on how to purchase and engage this new technology.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Holobox system is being hailed as a revolutionary tool that is comparable to the impact smartphones have had on work, industry and personal lives. It is offering a new dimension in digital interaction and providing increased opportunities for creative and innovative applications​​.

So, are you ready?