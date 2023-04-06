“Taste Our Love For Hawai‘i” is an original series exploring the natural beauty and bounty of our islands through the lenses of chefs.

Narrated by the founders of the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival® and Hashi Media, episode 4—Kalo Journey—immerses five talented chefs from across the country in an exploration kalo (taro). Guided by Earl Kawa‘a, Chefs Bonny Davis, Ben Ford, Michael Ginor, Dean James Max and Jason Peel learn about kalo’s important connection to community, culture and ‘āina while reimagining this everyday food source to innovative culinary creations.