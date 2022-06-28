HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Taste Our Love For Hawai‘i” is an original series exploring the natural beauty and bounty of our Islands through the lens of chefs. Narrated by the founders of the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival® and Hashi Media, episode 3, Aqua + Culture follows chefs Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama of n/naka in Los Angeles, and chef Mark Pomaski of Moon & Turtle in Hilo, HI, on an exploration of Hawai‘i’s past and present through its 800-year history of aquaculture.