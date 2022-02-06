Taste Our Love For Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Taste Our Love For Hawai‘i” is an original series exploring the natural beauty and bounty of our Islands through the lens of chefs. Narrated by the founders of the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival and Hashi Media, episode 2, In and On the Ocean, surfing chef Raphael Lunetta discovers a new appreciation for Hawaii in and on Oahu’s oceans, exploring its North Shore and Honolulu Fish Auction.
February 14 2022 07:06 am