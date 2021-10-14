Taste Our Love for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The city and state asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the COVID vaccine mandate for public workers. They said the workers have already received exemptions, which means their lawsuit is not necessary; however, the attorney for the workers said, "not so fast."

A federal court charge is expected to make a decision on the case on Friday, Oct. 15. Attorney Michael Green said the idea is to give the workers more options. First responders filed the lawsuit in August. Among them, Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai.