“Taste Our Love For Hawaii” is an original video series, by Hashi Media, that brings the culinary and cultural stories of Hawai‘i to life on screen. The show is hosted by the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival founders, chefs Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi, as well and Denise Yamaguchi. The series explores and spotlights the natural beauty and bounty of our islands through the lens of chefs and showcases the diverse agricultural resources and products grown, raised and caught in our islands. Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Producer of Hashi Media, and Chef Bonny Davis, of Kamehameha Schools Maui, joined us to talk about what we can expect to see in Episode 4: Kalo Journey.

Denise shared, “Episode 4 is the culmination of our Kalo – Nourishing Hawai‘i and Sharing It with the World initiative in partnership with Hawai‘i Executive Collaborative and Kamehameha Schools. The film follows five talented chefs from across the country on a once-in-a-lifetime exploration of kalo (taro)—learning about its important connection to community, culture and ‘āina and reimagining this everyday food source for creative culinary uses. Chefs Bonny Davis of Kamehameha Schools Maui, Ben Ford of Ford’s Filling Station, Dean James Max of DJM Restaurants, Jason Peel of Nami Kaze and the late, Michael Ginor of Restaurant LOLA and Hudson Valley Foie Gras were invited to spend time with Native Hawaiian practitioners like Uncle Earl Kawa‘a and Chef Kealoha Domingo, as well as kalo farmers on Oahu & Kaua‘i. They had the opportunity to work first-hand in the loʻi, taste the different varieties of kalo and learn about its unique properties and spiritual and cultural significance to Hawaii.” The new Taste Our Love For Hawaii episode airs tonight 4/6 at 9:30pm on KHON2.