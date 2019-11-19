LIVE NOW /
Watch the KHON2 News at 6 live

Forever Home

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 79° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 77° 62°

Thursday

69° / 59°
Showers
Showers 90% 69° 59°

Friday

70° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 70° 58°

Saturday

72° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 62°

Sunday

75° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 60°

Monday

71° / 60°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

3 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Clear
10%
62°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

76°

2 PM
Showers
60%
76°

75°

3 PM
Showers
60%
75°

73°

4 PM
Showers
50%
73°

72°

5 PM
Showers
40%
72°

Contests

More Contests

Take the quiz

More Community

Trending Stories