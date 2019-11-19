Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

coronavirus

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 63°

Friday

79° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Saturday

76° / 63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 76° 63°

Sunday

76° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 76° 64°

Monday

78° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 78° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 80° 64°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 74° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

Contests

More Contests

Take the quiz

More Community

Trending Stories