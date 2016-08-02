Skip to content
KHON2
Honolulu
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
Way 2 Go
Top Stories
Protecting Hawaii-branding
Top Stories
Mayor’s office, Waimanalo Park renovation opponents disagree on park findings
Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Tobius Davies
Bulky item pilot pickup program seeing increase in appointments
Lehua Island restoration project nears two year anniversary
Live News
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Little League World Series
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Explore Hawaii Island
In Sickness and In Health
Run on Dunkin
Exploring with Aloha
In the Biz
Go the Distance
Smile808
Island Slipper
Saving Lives with CPR and AEDs
Keiki Corner
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Savvy Shopper
Keiki O Ka Aina
Whats Poppin
Renovating Retirement
Healthy and Delicious
Community
Contests
Community Calendar
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Mixed Plate
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Your PRIMARY Focus
CW
More
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Live Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Coffee Shop
VIDEO: Maui coffee shop singer doesn’t realize he’s singing with Matisyahu
Contests
Alaska Airlines Great Escape Giveaway
More Contests
KHON2 News
Living808