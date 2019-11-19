Live Now
Super Bowl Live Blog

chiefs

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 64°

Monday

78° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 79° 63°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 77° 62°

Thursday

72° / 60°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 72° 60°

Friday

71° / 59°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 71° 59°

Saturday

73° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 73° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Contests

More Contests

Take the quiz

More Community

Trending Stories