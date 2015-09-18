Skip to content
KHON
Honolulu
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
Always Investigating
Action Line
Whiz Kids
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Aloha Authentic
International
Top Stories
Heavy showers and thunderstorms expected for portions of the state
Top Stories
Local postal worker steals about a thousand mail items
More safety rules for skydive flights in dispute between federal agencies
Oahu Parachute Center owner responds for the first time following crash
Medical examiner confirms seven of 11 victims in deadly crash
Live Stream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Life
Sports
Local Sports
Cover2 HS Football
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Explore Hawaii Island
Exploring with Aloha
Go the Distance
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Healthy and Delicious
In Sickness and In Health
In the Biz
Island Slipper
Keiki Corner
Keiki O Ka Aina
Money Matters
Renovating Retirement
Run on Dunkin
Saving Lives with CPR and AEDs
Savvy Shopper
Smile808
Whats Poppin
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
CW
Community
Contests
Things 2 Know
Mixed Plate
Sam Choys In The Kitchen
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Community Calendar
More
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Live Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Catholic Diocese Of Honolulu
Hawaii residents prepare to see Pope Francis in Philadelphia
KHON2 News
Living808