Board Of Water Supply
Water main break repaired overnight in Lanikai
Massive Windward Oahu sinkhole made worse by recent storm
Board of Water Supply seeks public feedback on long-term plan
Broken main triggers fountain of water in Foster Village
Portion of Kalihi Street reopens after water leak
BWS begins new phase of lane closures on Pensacola, S. King streets
Pali Hwy. lanes reopen after water main break, road still needs to be repaved
Lanes to close on Pensacola St. as crews probe for utility lines
Water main leak repaired on Farrington Hwy. in Waianae
BWS surveys Salt Lake home damage, will work with insurance to cover repairs
Residents attempt to salvage belongings after Salt Lake water main break
Board of Water Supply completes repair work on Maunawili water main break
Water main break creates geyser in Palolo
BWS crews complete valve work on Waimanu St.
Water safe to drink, conservation request lifted after main repairs in Nanakuli
