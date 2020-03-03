Watch Live: Massachusetts Super Tuesday election commentary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Super Tuesday and the biggest election day in the U.S. Presidential primary season.

22News is YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS with all the latest results. We’ll bring you LIVE commentary from two local political consultants on a 22News Digital Only Election program from 8:00 p.m. – 9:50 p.m. EST. Continue watching live coverage at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. during our live newscast.

On the Democratic side, there are a total of 14 states (including Massachusetts) holding primaries. They are California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.

Republicans will be voting in only 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.

In Massachusetts, there are 15 Democrats and four Republicans on the ballot. There is also the option for Massachusetts residents to vote “no preference” in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

Learn about the candidates and their platforms, as well as national issues that may impact the elections leading up to the Democratic and Republican national conventions, and the November election.

