Youth softball, baseball teams advance to national World Series’

A Honolulu baseball team was crowned the Little Little League World Series champions last summer. Now, another Honolulu team is heading to the softball version of the national tournament.

The team from Honolulu beat Northern California 2-1 in the West Regional title game on Friday to advance to the LLSBWS. Team Hawaii only allowed one run in the four game tournament.

The Little League Softball West Regional Champions from Honolulu

The LLSBWS starts on August seventh. The West will play it’s first game against the Central Region winners.

The Hawaii Kai Red Sox won the Babe Ruth 13U Pacific Southwest Regional on Friday. They advance to the Babe Ruth World Series on August eighth.

Hawaii Kai Red Sox – 13U Babe Ruth regional champions

The Hawaii Kai team has multiple players who were on the LLWS championship squad in 2018.

The Red Sox beat a team from El Segundo, California twice on Friday to win the regional.

The Babe Ruth World Series is in Boston, Massachusetts.