Ever since he was introduced to the game at a young age, baseball has meant everything to Hawaii Pacific University assistant coach Carlos Ramirez and his family.

“It’s always been my passion. I started playing when I was 3. We’re from Puerto Rico, so we started at an early age over there,” said Ramirez, whose baseball experiences have also taken him to the University of Miami as a player, as well as professionally with the MLB’s Red Sox and Angels. “My dad used to play professional baseball as well. My brother played some baseball, my sister played some softball, so we have been attached to baseball for generations.”

There aren’t many bonds in the sporting world stronger than a father and son in baseball. From the moment a man introduces his son to the game and notices the potential within him, the relationship becomes even more immersive, with lessons involving the sport becoming analogized in nearly every facet of life. The physical part of the game gets gradually chiseled over time simultaneously with the cerebral portion, which is carefully nurtured.

After the game was passed down to Ramirez, he passed it back down to his two sons, Jean and Anthony. Anthony Ramirez, who is currently 24 and studying aeronautical engineering, played baseball collegiately for Incarnate Word and Weatherford College. Anthony Ramirez took the game far, but Jean, according to his father, was always destined for a life surrounding the game.

As a standout as Boswell High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Jean Ramirez signed with college baseball powerhouse Arkansas and finished his college career with Illinois State. He was selected in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays and played in the minor leagues for three years. From there, he went straight into coaching and served as the Rays’ catching instructor and bullpen catcher at the major league level.

Jean Ramirez’s verve and baseball savvy translated smoothly into coaching, and he was considered a rising young star in the ranks. But on Jan. 11, he suddenly passed away. He was 28. His death was ruled a suicide by the Tarrant County (Texas) Medical Examiner’s Office three days after his body was found near the family’s home in Fort Worth.

Jean Ramirez after the 2020 ALCS (Courtesy Carlos Ramirez).

Jean’s death was a complete and utter shock to his parents, Carlos and Toni. There were no signs before or after. By all accounts, Jean lived a happy life. Carlos also confirmed that no note was left behind by Jean to potentially explain his decision. Two separate funeral services were held for Jean — one in Fort Worth on Jan. 16 and one in Puerto Rico.

Jean, Toni and Carlos Ramirez (Courtesy Carlos Ramirez).

“Still to this point, we’re looking for answers,” Carlos Ramirez said. “We pray a lot, me and my wife. I pray a lot and that helps us. And of course, we got a lot of support. Not just the Tampa Bay Rays organization, but also my friends back in Texas, my friends and family back in Puerto Rico. Throughout the whole nation, we’re talking about a kid that was really well-known and even here in Hawaii, he was known over here as well.”

Jean Ramirez during his most recent visit to Hawaii (Courtesy Carlos Ramirez).

Since Jean’s death, the rest of his family has been in contact with the Rays organization and Major League Baseball to ensure the mental well-being of players is being prioritized.

“Sometimes, we don’t see the signs and it’s not OK to stay quiet. It is not OK. There’s a lot of help out there. If something like that happens, there’s always help,” Carlos Ramirez said. “We always say that it’s not OK to stay quiet. On the other hand, to the public of course we gotta understand that there’s a lot of people that really need the help and we gotta stop that stigma surrounding depression or whatever the case is, or mental health issues. We have to stop that and we need to start getting to work helping those people out.

“We’re really, really sad, but at the same time, with this comes a lot of doors opened and a lot of people opening their eyes. Right now, we’re working closely with Major League Baseball and also with the Tampa Bay Rays organization as well, a lot of projects like health for younger players throughout the whole system, all the way from the minors to the major leagues. Not just inside of the Tampa Bay Rays club but also nationwide as well.”

Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell, left, talks with bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez during baseball practice Friday July 3, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Carlos Ramirez, who is entering his third season as an assistant coach on Hawaii Pacific’s staff, was originally convinced to make the move to the islands by former HPU head coach Dallas Correa.

“When I accepted the job here, there was nowhere I wanted to be more than Hawaii,” Ramirez says. “The people, the place. The people make you feel really, really comfortable here. It makes me feel like I’m back in Puerto Rico, just the warmth of the people, it’s all about the people here. The people here are just nice, so many friends, it’s unreal.”

After Correa left his post at HPU to join Rich Hill’s staff at the University of Hawaii following the 2021 season, the school hired Mid-Pacific alumnus Dane Fujinaka to lead the Sharks.

Back when Fujinaka was a coach in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, he held a free catching clinic at his alma mater in honor of the late Chace Numata in late December 2019. Among the instructors there were Jean and Carlos, as well as Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Carlos and Jean were each instrumental parts of Catching 24-7, one of the nation’s foremost catching development organizations.

“The most genuine and kind person that you could ever come across,” Fujinaka recalled when asked about Jean. “He’s a direct reflection of Carlos and Toni. Just great human beings.”

“He was always a giving kid. He always liked to help everybody. The memories I have of him, it’s he was willing to help everybody, always smiling, and he was always helping others push themselves, helping them go through whatever,” Carlos said of Jean. “If it was a tough situation, whether it was baseball-wise, whatever. He was a very positive kid. I’ll never forget that.

“He lived his life to the fullest, of course. He was a very, very bright mind when it comes down to baseball. That’s the reason why he had the job with the Tampa Bay Rays, not just as a bullpen catcher, but he was also a quality control guy, pitching guy, you name it. He had the tools. Of course, everywhere we went throughout the nation doing catching camps, he would excel at that.”

The first game of Fujinaka’s head coaching career was set to take place on Feb. 11 — one month after Jean’s death — in a Friday doubleheader against Providence Christian at Hans L’Orange Park.

Still grieving the death of his son, Carlos Ramirez didn’t rejoin the team until the Tuesday prior to the game. Upon returning to Oahu after flying in from Texas, Ramirez went straight from the airport to the team’s practice field in Keehi Lagoon.

Grief hits hard. For Carlos, Toni and Anthony, some days aren’t as challenging as others, but the grief is still there. When opening day arrived, Carlos’ morning was normal by his standards. But in the few hours leading up to the 2 p.m. first pitch, the magnitude of his first baseball game without Jean in 28 years was making him emotional. Carlos decided to write a message on the brim of his Nike HPU cap: “You will always be with me.” Below it, “Love you, Dad,” as well as the Bible verse Philippians 4:13, was inscribed.

There was something spiritual about HPU’s season opener.

Whether it was because of Fujinaka’s debut, Ramirez’s return, the promise of a new season for the Sharks or all of the above, the energy in the ballpark felt different. Game 1 starter Jack O’Brien was cruising through his pregame routine and felt he had his good stuff going in.

Hawaii Pacific won the first game 10-0. O’Brien pitched a perfect game, striking out 10 in seven innings.

“The (perfect) game was getting closer, we’re on the last inning and the game is over,” Ramirez recalled. “Dane is looking at me, of course it was Dane’s first win as a coach. He jumped off the seat and he came over and hugged me and he started crying and I started crying, (fellow HPU assistant) Brian Zablan started crying, it was just unreal.

“A lot of friends started reaching out. Don’t give the credit to me, give the credit to the pitcher. He was the one that did the work. He had a plan and he followed it, the catcher followed it and the pitching coach Ash (Kuhaulua) did his job, and we had a perfect game. It was one of those things where we didn’t make any errors of course, but mental errors, we minimized that and that was the result.”

If Jean were there to witness O’Brien’s perfect game, “I think he would’ve jumped into the dugout, no doubt,” Carlos said. “He would’ve gone into the dugout and just hugged everybody, definitely.”

Almost two weeks later, O’Brien admits he didn’t realize the full extent of the moment until the outpour of emotions afterwards.

“It was one of those things that I figured out after. Really, the gravity of the situation for him and it fills me with a lot of joy to help give that moment for him, just to know how much it meant for him, first game back to come back after such a crazy event in his life like that and to really see how emotional he became afterwards and to really take a step back and realize that yeah, this is a great moment for me, but how is this affecting my coaches, teammates, and all that stuff and just to see how it affected him,” O’Brien said. “I mean, I got the biggest hug I think I ever received in my life from coach Carlos. It was amazing to see how that situation affected him in a positive way and it affected me, it made me tear up just a little bit to see how that situation affected him and his family. It was awesome.”

“It was really magical and obviously couldn’t ask for a better opening day than that to start our season,” Fujinaka added. “For Carlos, I’m sure it meant a ton for him and I’m just so happy for him and it doesn’t shock me that the first game that Carlos is back, we end up throwing a perfect game. That’s just the kind of energy he brings to the field and he’s a father figure to our guys. He’s a father figure to me. Jean, his son, was my age. It’s different having Carlos around and he impacts our team so much.”

Hawaii Pacific ended up sweeping Providence Christian. After going 2-3 against Saint Martin’s last weekend, the Sharks are 6-3 heading into their first Pacific West Conference series of the season against Hawaii-Hilo, which features five home games in a span of three days from Thursday to Saturday.

The NCAA Division II baseball lifestyle, particularly for its Hawaii-based teams in HPU and UH-Hilo, is undoubtedly a grind. Due to the nature of the PacWest’s schedule and financial limitations, the Sharks and Vulcans play a packed schedule that is chock-full of doubleheaders and road trips on the mainland that can stretch into weeks on occasion.

No matter how the season plays out, HPU’s coaching staff developed an unbreakable bond after the first weekend. In Fujinaka, who many in the industry consider to be a bright baseball mind with a promising future, Ramirez has no doubt that the program is in good hands.

“As far as HPU baseball, we’re doing some really, really good things. Our program is on the rise and we got the best person in Dane with us and I think it’s really, really important having a guy that can relate to the players. It’s a different kind of energy. It’s a long season ahead of us, but not just Dane. … It’s a really, really good mix of veteran guys,” Ramirez said before naming virtually every member of Hawaii Pacific’s staff.

Jean Ramirez is not listed on HPU’s roster, but he may as well be. The Sharks will continue on in 2022 with heavy hearts but are endlessly inspired by his memory.

“I think the coaching staff felt it as well. We have become really, really tight. It felt like he was there with us all this time,” Carlos said of Jean. “He got to know Dane a few years back and it was unreal. Dane looked at me (after the perfect game) and he goes, ‘Man, Jean was with us all this time.’ And he was.”

Note: If you or someone you know may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.