‘You can’t tell me that’s not Schey looking over us’: Hawaii’s 2019 season starts and ends with the memory of Scheyenne Sanitoa

For the members of the 2019 University of Hawaii football team, the season started and ended with the memory of fallen teammate Scheyenne Sanitoa.

Sanitoa, who was a linebacker for the Rainbow Warriors from the 2016 to 2018 seasons, passed away on July 4. The ‘Bows decided to dedicate their season to him, using the mantra LLSS41 (Live Like Scheyenne Sanitoa, who wore No. 41 for UH).

On Tuesday against BYU at the Hawaii Bowl, the Rainbow Warriors won 38-34, clinching their first win over the Cougars since 2001, their first Hawaii Bowl victory since 2016, and their first 10-win season since 2010.

The win was sealed by Khoury Bethley’s second interception of the day, which was preceded by Cole McDonald’s 24-yard touchdown to Nick Mardner with 1:17 left. Bethley’s pick with 25 seconds left sealed the deal.

The game-winning drive for UH started with 2:01 left on its own 29 and no timeouts remaining. To McDonald, the win would not have been possible without Sanitoa, whose presence was felt all throughout the season.

“I was just praying. I was just saying ‘hey God, help me right now, help me lead this team.’ Just glorify him in everything that I do. I was nervous. I was excited,” McDonald said. “I mean, it was destiny for us. You talk about Schey season, you can’t tell me that he wasn’t watching over us in that last moment. Defense making that pick, you can’t tell me that’s not Schey looking over us, man. I get goosebumps thinking about it. It’s just such a blessing.”