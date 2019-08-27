‘You ain’t gotta be sick to get better!’: Rolovich preaches development, focus during bye week

As the rest of the college football world gears up for Week 1 this weekend, the Rainbow Warrior football team has already moved onto preparations for Week 2, with an early bye week before hosting Oregon State.

Nevertheless, the work must still be put in by the Warriors even after their impressive 45-38 win over Arizona this past weekend.

“You ain’t gotta be sick to get better!” head coach Nick Rolovich bellowed at his players as they warmed up before this morning’s practice.

“Somebody told me that last year,” Rolovich said. “I think I was storing it away for bye weeks, but also keeping this team grounded after a big emotional win.”

Coming off an upset victory over the Wildcats, Hawaii has an opportunity to now go 2-0 to start the season on September 7th against Oregon State and with that, go 2-0 against Pac-12 teams in the process.

With a bye week to prepare for battle, Rolovich wants his players to remain steadfast in their approach to gameday and remain hungry to improve day in, day out.

“They should be proud of themselves, but this thing’s just getting started and there are plenty of mistakes in that game — I think everyone knows that — where we have to improve on,” he said.

Mistakes happened on both sides of the ball, especially in the offensive backfield.

Rolovich confirmed quarterback Cole McDonald’s status as the team’s starter moving forward despite his four-interception game against Arizona. Even in victory, there were moments where players felt that they let their team down. But to Rolovich, that just shows they care about the greater good rather than themselves.

“I think Cole is not happy with his interceptions, Dayton Furuta felt horrible about his fumble, Freddie (Holly) feels horrible about his fumble,” Rolovich said. “The closeness of the team, it doesn’t hurt them in a selfish way as much as it hurts them with a, ‘let their teammates down way.’ And to me, that’s kind of a proud moment – that they really love each other.”