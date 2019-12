Makaha native Yancy Medeiros’ next opponent has been decided.

Medeiros will take on Lando Vannata in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Feb. 15, 2020 as part of the UFC Fight Night 167/UFC on ESPN+ 25 card.

Medeiros has a 15-6 career record. His most recent fight was a loss to Gregor Gillespie on Jan. 19 earlier this year.

Vannata has a 10-4 record. He and Medeiros have yet to face each other.