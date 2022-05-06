In an effort to find the best football players the country has to offer, the XFL is holding player showcases in six different cities this summer.

The XFL is taking its show on the road in June and July, with Honolulu as one of its stops.

On June 25, McKinley High School will host the XFL Hawaii showcase on its football field.

As part of the showcase, the XFL has partnered with American National Combines (ANC) to give players an opportunity to show their skills in front of a variety of XFL coaches and player personnel directors.

Players that perform well at an XFL showcase will be inserted into the XFL Draft player pool for the 2023 season, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 18, 2023.

“We are excited to kick off this showcase series and begin opening more doors for aspiring football players across the entire country,” said Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner of the XFL in a release. “Our intentional showcase locations, such as Jackson State, one of the largest HBCUs in the country, and our Hawaii Showcase in Honolulu, are direct reflections of our XFL core values of diversity, inclusivity and accessibility. As an organization and league we will continue to push the boundaries and unlock new opportunities to advance the game of football.”

The XFL had a successful 2020 season but folded due to the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Its 2020 edition, which was a revival of its lone 2001 season, featured a bevy of Hawaii ties.

Since then, ownership has been spearheaded by Garcia and Hawaii native and international superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“These showcases are an incredible opportunity for passionate players to show up and ball out for a chance to join the XFL,” said Johnson. “The XFL is all about being at the intersection of dreams and opportunity. It is our goal to make football more accessible to more players, and our highly experienced team of coaches and personnel directors are ready to help make these professional football dreams come true. The door is open for elite talent across the country to join the XFL – including my home state of Hawaii. I’m looking forward to seeing these players bringing their best and leaving it all out on the field.”

Added XFL president Russ Brandon: “We are ready to discover and evaluate seasoned athletes looking to compete in a dynamic, fast-paced game and grow professionally with the XFL. Our football operations team continues to gain momentum and our head coaches are eager to seek fresh talent for our 2023 season. This will be an exciting summer ahead, and I’m looking forward to seeing the turnout at all of our events.”

The five other XFL showcases are the Washington D.C. showcase, the Florida showcase, the Arizona showcase, the Texas showcase, and the HBCU showcase at Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Registration is now open for all the XFL showcases. To register, click here. For more information regarding the events and player eligibility, click here.