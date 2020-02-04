The Super Bowl on Feb. 2 concluded the NFL’s 100th season, but that does not mean football is done until the fall.

The XFL is making a revival and will kick off its first slate of games on Saturday. Its initial run lasted just one season in 2001.

In addition to former Hawaii coach June Jones at the helm of the Houston Roughnecks, four players with ties to the 808 will be taking the field this season. They are as follows:

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback, St. Louis BattleHawks: Ta’amu graduated from Pearl City in 2015 before attending New Mexico Military Institute for two years. He finished out his college career at Ole Miss, where he started the final five games of the 2017 season and the entirety of the 2018 season. He had a preseason stint with the Houston Texans before the 2019 season but eventually got released.

Hau'oli Kikaha, outside linebacker, Dallas Renegades: Kikaha, who changed his surname in 2013, was a 2010 graduate of Kahuku, back when his name was Hau'oli Jamora. Kikaha played collegiality at Washington, and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Due to injuries to his ACL and ankle, he has not played in a game since 2017.

Dejon Allen, guard, St. Louis BattleHawks: Allen played collegiality for Hawaii from 2013 to 2017. He signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent the season on the practice squad. He was released before the 2019 season and signed with the Green Bay Packers, but his tenure there lasted from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Noah Borden, long snapper, Seattle Dragons: Borden is a 2012 Kamehameha graduate who served a two-year mission before playing for UH from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, he was a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award given to the "college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Borden was recently named a team captain for the Dragons as well.

There are also a handful of coaches with ties to the University of Hawaii who will be on the sidelines this season: