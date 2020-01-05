Xander Schauffele looks to go back-to-back at Kapalua entering final round of the Sentry

KAPALUA, HAWAII – JANUARY 04: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on January 04, 2020 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Defending champion Xander Schauffele leads the Sentry Tournament of Champions after 54 holes.

26 year old Schauffele is looking for his fifth PGA Tour win and second at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

The leader entering round three, Schauffele bogeyed his first two holes of the tournament. He was the only player in the 34 player field without a over-par hole entering the third round.

All of Schauffele’s PGA Tour wins have been final round comebacks. He will be looking to convert as a front runner for the first time.

“I’m sure I’ll sleep great,” Schauffele told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis after his round. “I’m tired. I’m worn out today honestly. I think the hills a little wetter than they were before. Looking forward to some rest. Just roll with the shots. Tomorrow is going to be even windier. I’m sure it might rain even though it says it’s not going to. So just expect all sorts of things to happen and just go with the flow.”

Schauffele shot a two-under 71 on Saturday, briefly losing his lead to 2017 Sentry Champion Justin Thomas.

Thomas ended the day just one stroke back of the lead in sole-second position. The 2017 PGA champion had five birdies on the front nine at the Plantation course. He finished with a 69 to put his tournament total at -10.

The tournament continues on Sunday.