X-1 World Events MMA event this weekend

X-1 World Events MMA is putting on another night of fights Saturday night at the Waipahu Filcom.

The night’s five-round main event features a flyweight bout featuring Rodney Mondala vs. Ricky Ing with the co-main event highlighting a welterweight showdown between Brysen Bolahao vs. Koki Shimokawa for the 170-POUND X-1 Kickboxing title.

Here’s a look at the rest of the fight card:

Blake Cooper vs. Zareck Jackson

170 lbs (amateur)

three, three-minute rounds

Braydon Akeo vs. Jonah Estrella

145 lbs (pro)

three, five-minute rounds

Makoa Cooper vs. Nathan McKenzie

170 lbs (amateur)

three, three-minute rounds

Joshua Garcia vs. Scott Higashi

145 lbs (amateur)

three, three-minute rounds

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the prelims starting at 7 p.m. The card will also be livestreamed on Facebook here.