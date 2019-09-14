X-1 World Events MMA event this weekend

X-1 World Events MMA is putting on another night of fights Saturday night at the Waipahu Filcom.
The night’s five-round main event features a flyweight bout featuring Rodney Mondala vs. Ricky Ing with the co-main event highlighting a welterweight showdown between Brysen Bolahao vs. Koki Shimokawa for the 170-POUND X-1 Kickboxing title.
Here’s a look at the rest of the fight card:
Blake Cooper vs. Zareck Jackson
- 170 lbs (amateur)
- three, three-minute rounds
Braydon Akeo vs. Jonah Estrella
- 145 lbs (pro)
- three, five-minute rounds
Makoa Cooper vs. Nathan McKenzie
- 170 lbs (amateur)
- three, three-minute rounds
Joshua Garcia vs. Scott Higashi
- 145 lbs (amateur)
- three, three-minute rounds
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the prelims starting at 7 p.m. The card will also be livestreamed on Facebook here.