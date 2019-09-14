X-1 World Events MMA event this weekend

X-1 World Events MMA is putting on another night of fights Saturday night at the Waipahu Filcom.

The night’s five-round main event features a flyweight bout featuring Rodney Mondala vs. Ricky Ing with the co-main event highlighting a welterweight showdown between Brysen Bolahao vs. Koki Shimokawa for the 170-POUND X-1 Kickboxing title.

Here’s a look at the rest of the fight card: 

Blake Cooper vs. Zareck Jackson

  • 170 lbs (amateur)
  • three, three-minute rounds

Braydon Akeo vs. Jonah Estrella

  • 145 lbs (pro)
  • three, five-minute rounds

Makoa Cooper vs. Nathan McKenzie

  • 170 lbs (amateur)
  • three, three-minute rounds

Joshua Garcia vs. Scott Higashi

  • 145 lbs (amateur)
  • three, three-minute rounds

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the prelims starting at 7 p.m. The card will also be livestreamed on Facebook here. 

