The World Surf League has announced that its Championship Tour trophy will be named after on of the all-time greats.

The Duke Kahanamoku WSL Champions’ Trophy will be awarded annually to the WSL’s respective champions, starting with the 2023 season.

Kahanamoku has long been credited for his role in making surfing a more mainstream sport. His goal of making it an Olympic sport finally came to fruition in 2021, where Punahou alumna Carissa Moore won the inaugural women’s gold medal.

“I grew up surfing Waikiki and passing the Duke statue every day, but it wasn’t until recently I

learned more about his story, who he was as a person, what he achieved, and how he lived his

life, which is so inspiring,” said five-time World Champion Carissa Moore in a WSL press release. “I feel like everyone should know from a young age the story of Duke.”

Kahanamoku, a native Hawaiian, was an Olympic swimmer and is still known as one of Hawaii’s most iconic watermen and ambassadors.