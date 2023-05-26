The WSL championship race is beginning to heat up, beginning with the Surf Ranch Pro in Leemore, Calif.

Six events remain in the WSL regular season, with the championship field already whittled down.

Among the surfers with Hawaii ties competing in the Surf Ranch Pro include Carissa Moore, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Gabriela Bryan, Ian Gentil, Barron Mamiya, John John Florence and Seth Moniz.

The Surf Ranch Pro will take place at Kelly Slater’s man-made wave generator.