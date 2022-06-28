Two of the most popular personalities on the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball rise into national dominance are returning to the islands.

Brothers Joe and Gage Worsley who are now professionals and entrepreneurs are co-founders of Out of System Volleyball along with Punahou graduate and former UCLA standout Micah Ma’a.

The Out of System craze is a clothing brand, media production company with a podcast and YouTube channel all built to promote and revolutionize the game of volleyball and among the many initiatives has been the ultra popular grass tournaments that have been held throughout the country.

On July 17, Hawaii will be able to experience it with the Hawai’i Luau event in association with 7 Gen Culture at Kailua District Park.

The 4-on-4 tournament will feature age divisions from 12-16 and beyond for both men and women.

“It’s going to be super, super sick. We’ll have all of our Hawaii buds. I’m repping Hawaii as we speak right now and it’s going to be a good time,” Gage told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida. “We’re trying to give back to the communities and have a good time and see the locals, see people that, like for me I haven’t seen in over a year so something like that is just unbelievable and if we can get back any way we can, any way we can, we’re going to do it.”

Gage, who won a national championship with the Rainbow Warriors in 2021, he also earned AVCA All-America first team honors becoming one of just four players in program history to receive the recognition for the third time. Older brother Joe, who finished his playing career at UH in 2019, was named to the AVCA All-America first team as a senior and was selected to the NCAA Championship all-tournament team following UH’s runner-up finish.

“Hawaii and the youth and youth volleyball community is just phenomenal. So getting them involved is something that we believe is something that one is going to grow the sport of volleyball and two be very helpful and beneficial to their game and they’re just going to have a blast playing volleyball you know? Just getting out there and a lot of big names will be out there. Everyone is going to have a good time and a lot of access to anyone, it’s just going to be one big community and all of us having a good time.”

If you are interested in registering a team for the grass volleyball tournament, click here.

Spectators are welcome and many players with Hawaii volleyball ties are anticipated to be at the event both as competitors and as guests.