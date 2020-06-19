World Series Champion, Kurt Suzuki, in the running for best college baseball catcher of all-time

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals celebrates after he hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Eighteen years ago, Kurt Suzuki left the islands for Orange County, CA where he became one of the great catchers in college baseball history. In 2004, his final year at Cal State Fullerton, he helped the Titans sweep Texas in the College World Series.

“You reach the pinnacle of winning a championship. It just brings you that much closer,” Suzuki told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, Not to say we weren’t close to begin with, but winning a championship and reliving the season together and the relationships you made, the bonds, how close you guys got together, it’s a really cool feeling.”

There is no chance Fullerton wins the national championship without Suzuki. He has the game-winning knock in the 6th inning. His entire junior season is the reason many consider the Maui native as one of the best to come from Fullerton. He batted .413 with 16 home runs and 17 runs batted in, earning him both the 2004 Johnny Bench [best catcher] & Brooks Wallace [nation’s most outstanding player] Awards. Now, he is in the running for ESPN’s fan-voted best college baseball lineup.

“It’s surreal to even think that you are even in the discussion with being one of the all-time best catchers in college baseball. It’s a humbling thing. It’s pretty cool,” Suzuki explained.

Not many baseball players can say they’ve won both the College and MLB World Series. Suzuki is in that select group thanks to the Nationals win over the Astros in last year Fall Classic. Unfortunately, a World Series achievement won’t be met with the celebration the players would hope for. The Coronavirus pandemic has the MLB season shut down and whenever baseball does return it will look, sound, and feel very different.

“We can’t do it in front of fans and we can’t get our rings in front of fans. It’s kind of a mess. At the same time, we’re just blessed to be in this position. We’re World Series champs. You can never take that away from us, no matter how we celebrated, no matter how we SHOULD have celebrated. We’re World Series champs. We just have to go with the flow and see what happens.”

As of Thursday, the players and the league have not reached an agreement on how and when to start the season. There were reports of talks on Wednesday that seemed to make some progress, but still nothing is finalized. As a 13-year veteran, the 36-year-old understands the business, but is ready to return to the game he loves.

“Obviously as players, we love the game of baseball and we just want to be out there playing. Obviously, it has to be something that we agree on. Like we say, when you’re bringing this many players together [over 1,200) you have to agree on one thing. That’s not easy to do. Without being too optimistic let’s see how it plays out.”

