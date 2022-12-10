Following Saturday’s Elite Eight action, the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament is now down to four teams: Pittsburgh, Louisville, San Diego and Texas.

Three out of the four teams feature Hawaii ties, with Louisville as the lone exception.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Pittsburgh’s starting setter is Kamehameha alumna Lexis Akeo, while head coach Dan Fisher was the associate head coach for the UH men’s volleyball team from 2009 to 2011.

Texas features a trio of former ILH stars in Kamehameha alums Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai, as well as former ‘Iolani setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres.

Lastly, San Diego associate head coach Alfred Reft was a libero on the UH men’s team from 2004 to 2006.