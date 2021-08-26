With spot in championship game up for grabs, Honolulu Little League to face Michigan in Saturday’s LLWS Hank Aaron bracket finals

Honolulu’s Eli Lopa (8) scores as Taylor, Mich., pitcher Ethan Van Belle (13) covers the plate during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Hawaii won 2-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

The Little League World Series is now down to just four teams.

Honolulu Little League will have a rematch with Michigan’s Taylor North Little League in Saturday’s Hank Aaron bracket finals at 9:30 a.m. HST on ESPN.

Honolulu advanced to Saturday’s game with a 2-0 victory over Michigan on Wednesday. Michigan then had to play Texas on Thursday to avoid elimination, and the Great Lakes region winners did just that with a 15-6 win.

Saturday’s Hank Aaron championship is one of two de facto Little League World Series semifinals in the 16-team field after it was decided there would be no international teams in the 2021 edition of the tournament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The other semifinal is the Tom Seaver bracket final between Ohio and South Dakota, which takes place at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The winner of both bracket finals will advance to the Little League World Series championship game, which begins at 9 a.m. HST on Sunday and will be televised live on ABC. The loser of Saturday’s games will meet in the third place game, which begins at 4 a.m. HST on Sunday.