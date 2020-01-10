With Oahu ohana watching, Collin Morikawa fires a bogey-free round to take clubhouse lead

Collin Morikawa is the leader in the clubhouse after his first round at the Sony Open.

Morikawa shot a bogey-free five under round on Thursday at Waialae Country Club. The recent Cal grad is playing in his first full-season on the PGA Tour. He played with Patrick Reed and Brandt Snedeker in round one.

“Playing with Brandt and Patrick, a lot of people are rooting them on. Being with family makes it a little bigger gallery,” said Morikawa after his round. “For a first round for me, it’s pretty good. I enjoy it.”

Morikawa’s grandparents used own a restaurant on Maui. He grew up coming to Hawaii as a kid. Currently, he has aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents living on Oahu.

“The amount of times I’ve been to Hawaii as a little kid, I didn’t really play that much golf,” Because I was here to do other things like swim in the ocean.”

Morikawa had good-sized groups on Maui last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. That trend will surely continue this week.

“It’s nice to have them around,” Morikawa said. “It just feels relaxed. That’s a good thing. You always want to feel more relaxed. But you gotta focus. I caught myself midway, maybe like 12 holes in today, when I just got a little too easy. I was a little too relaxed.”

Morikawa found the bunker with his tee shot on the par five 18th. And compounded problems by whacking his next shot into the lip.

“Bad swing. It happens, smiled Morikawa. “

But the 22 year old pumped a 180 yard draw into the wind with a four iron to under six feet on the 18th green. He sank the putt to cap off a 65.

Morikawa currently leads the tournament by two strokes. He tees off at 12:40pm on Friday.

This story will be updated.