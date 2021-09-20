With no television option, here’s how to watch ‘Bows football game at New Mexico State this weekend

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to get back in the win column with a non-conference match-up against New Mexico State, Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. HT) at Aggie Memorial Stadium.
The game is the front end of a rare, in-season home-and-home series with the Aggies. The teams are scheduled to meet again Oct. 23 in Honolulu.
Hawai’i leads the all-time series, 8-0, which began in 1978. The teams met every year from 2005-11 while as members of the Western Athletic Conference.
UH is off to a 1-3 start for the first time since 2016 after a 17-13 loss to San Jose State last week in Honolulu. A loss to the Aggies this week would put UH at 1-4 for the first time since 2014.
NMSU (1-3) picked up its first win of the season last week with a 43-35 victory over South Carolina State in Las Cruces, N.M.
The game will be shown exclusively via FloFootball and will not have a local television option in the islands. Below are links and information on how you can watch the Rainbow Warriors and Aggies on Saturday.
STREAMING: Hawaii vs New Mexico State on FloFootball. SIGN UP HERE.
On Your TV: Available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast & Apple TV.
Cast: Cast to your smart TV including Vizio, Samsung and LG TVs.
App: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.